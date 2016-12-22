The Hindu Future India Club launched

more-in

The Hindu Future India Club will fuel transformation in students who in turn will channel their energies in making the country more prosperous, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of The Hindu Rajiv C. Lochan has said.

Launching The Hindu Future India Club initiative on the premises of Vignan University here on Thursday, Mr. Lochan said that the core editorial and business values of The Hindu would also help the students tide over challenges of the modern life.

Chairman of Vignan Group of Educational Institutions Lavu Rathaiah, Vice-Chancellor C. Thangaraj, rector B. Rammurthy, The Hindu Resident Editor (Andhra Pradesh) K. Venkateshwarlu, The Hindu RGM (Vijayawada) SDT Rao were present.

About 5,000 students of Vignan University have enrolled themselves for The Hindu Future India Club programme, which offers a bouquet of services to students and the colleges.

Students would get a copy of The Hindu for 150 days.

“The younger generation are well informed, affluent,willing to take risk and technologically savvy and I believe that they will make this country more prosperous,’’ Mr. Lochan said.

Sounding optimistic of the future economic growth of the country, Mr. Lochan said that India’s share in world GDP is 25 per cent and along with China, India had been one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Mr. Lochan later spoke of the importance of inculcating value systems in the lives.

“Each one of you should choose core values, which you learn from your family and friends. You should also share your values with your friends and help them to be better persons,” he said.

A lively interaction with students in which the CEO of The Hindu shared his views on a range of issues, which includes demonetisation, the challenge faced by the print journalism in an era of the electronic and social media and adhering to the core values of journalism.