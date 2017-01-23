Tension prevails at Vamsadhara project site

SRIKAKULAM: Tension prevailed for five hours on Sunday at the Vamsadhara reservoir area of Hiramandalam with the locals demanding higher compensation in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act-2013. The agitators set a few vehicles including a police zeep afire in spite of the presence of heavy police force. The agitators vociferously demanded jobs, legitimate compensation and proper valuation of their properties. J. Brahma Reddy, Srikakulam SP, and other senior officials held talks in vain with the local leaders. With the government’s directive to complete the project work by June 2017, the irrigation officials have taken up the work on a war footing in the last two days. The villagers of Padali, Tulagam, Duggupuram, Pedasankili, Barripeta, Korada and others places gathered at the project site and raised slogans against the government.

Palakonda RDO R. Gunnayya said the government had announced a youth package recently and it was not correct to take up agitations to obstruct the work. While the locals insist on jobs and financial benefits for all youngsters who are above 18, the government says it is not possible to do so. CPI(M) district president Bhaviri Krishnamurthy and other officials alleged that the government was trying to continue the work with the help of the police force instead of resolving the demands of the local people.

Roundtable today

Meanwhile, Left parties decided to hold a roundtable on Monday to express their solidarity with the farmers and displaced persons.

They also demanded that the contractors stop all the works till payment of compensation was made.

CPI senior leader Chapara Sundarlal asked Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu and Mr. Brahma Reddy to find an amicable solution to the problem instead of antagonising them with unwarranted statements.

“The displaced persons have waited patiently for many years. They have been agitating for the last few days as they are left with no other option. It is the failure of the government,” he added.

A delegation of the CPI(M) would visit Hiramandalam after the roundtable to hear the grievances of the locals.