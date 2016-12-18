Andhra Pradesh

Temple elephant injures mahout

TIRUPATI: A temple elephant went berserk and injured its mahout Gangaiah on Tirumala hills on Sunday.

Two elephants, Avanija and Lakshmi, were being brought to the temple area by their respective mahouts Srinivasulu Naidu and Gangaiah. When the paraphernalia came close to the temple Pushkarini, Avanija turned violent and pushed Gangaiah against the grill gate. A shocked Gangaiah suffered fracture and was rushed to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the other mahouts tamed the elephant and brought it under control.

