Temple elephant Avanija shifted to S.V. Goshala

TIRUPATI: The temple elephant Avanija, which was responsible for injuring a mahout during a religious event at Tirumala, has been shifted to Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Shala, here on Thursday.

According to officials, the elephant will be kept under observation for a few days with close monitoring on its situation and behaviour. In her place, Padmavathi, another temple elephant was moved to the hill town to take part in the events. Avanija and its counterpart Lakshmi, are two temple elephants taking part in religious rituals at Tirumala. It may be recalled that last Sunday, the former went berserk reportedly noticing the crowd converge during the Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva. In due process it had severely injured a mahout Gangaiah, who is currently undergoing treatment for a fractured leg at BIRRD Trust Hospital. Avanija was immediately removed from the temple services after the incident, and had further prompted the officials to shift the elephant to S.V. Gosamrakshana Shala in Tirupati.