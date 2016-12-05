Telugu writers’ meet to be held in Yanam on December 10

more-in

Sahitya Akademi, in association with Spoorthi Samakhya, is conducting Telugu writers’ conference at Mahatma Gandhi Zilla Parishad High School, Yanam, on December 10.

Writer and poet, also the founder of the Spoorthi Samakhya, Datla Devadanam Raju, said here on Sunday that the day-long event would have three different sessions.

Telugu poet and advisor to the akademi N. Gopi will preside over the inaugural session, in which Malladi Krishna Rao, Minister for Health, Art and Culture, Puducherry, to be the chief guest and Regional Administrative Officer of Yanam Davuluri Subrahmanyeswara Rao to be the guest of honour.

The second session will be short story rendition in which writers Vadrevu Veeralakshmi Devi, Chintakindi Srinivasa Rao, Addepalli Prabhu and G. Lakshmi will present along with Mr. Devadanam Raju.

Poet K. Sanjeeva Rao (Sikhamani) will preside over the poetry recital session in which M. Narayana Sarma, Endluri Sudhakar, Madhunapantula Satyanarayana Murthy, K. Vijayalakshmi, Bolloju Baba, Ryali Prasad, Ch. Ram, Mummidi Prasad and S.V. Raghavendra Rao will participate.