Tehsildar among 5 killed, one injured in accident

Five persons were killed, and another was critically injured when the SUV in which they were travelling collided with a container lorry at Kaigal Waterfalls Junction near V. Kota mandal headquarters in the district on Sunday.

Tehsildar of V. Kota Mandal, Murali, along with his field staff was on his way to Madanapalle in connection with the Revenue Department election. Around 7.30 a.m., at Kaigallu Junction, the driver of the SUV in a bid to overtake a bus collided with the container on its way towards Bengaluru. The impact was such that three persons, including the Tehsildar, were killed on the spot, and one on the way to hospital, while another was declared dead at PES Medical College Hospital at Kuppam.

Apart from the Tehsildar, the four others were identified as Deputy Tehsildar Haranath, revenue inspector Sundaram, field assistant Pillai and attender Krishnaveni. All the deceased were in the age group of 30 to 45. The driver, Balaji, who was engaged privately suffered fractures in both legs and his condition is said to be critical at the Kuppam hospital.

As a result of the accident, traffic on the busy Kuppam-Krishnagiri road came to a grinding halt, with vehicles stranded for a couple of kilometres on both sides. The V. Kota, Baireddipalle, Kuppam and Palamaner police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the area hospitals, besides clearing the traffic.