A case has been registered against a woman teacher for allegedly thrashed some students in a Madrasa in Kanigiri town on Friday.

On a complaint from a 11-year-old girl, police registered a case against the teacher who allegedly thrashed the girl as also some other students in the age group of 11 to 15 years studying in the madrasa. The teacher allegedly kept harassing the students for the last 10 days holding them responsible for damaging the water tank in the premises, the police said.