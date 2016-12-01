Task Force to inform I-T officials about woodcutters’ bank accounts

A lone woodcutter was nabbed among a 50-member fleeing group by Task Force at foothills of Seshachalam on Monday night. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The A.P. Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) officials on Wednesday said that a team of TN police intelligence wing has stepped up vigil on the sudden deposits of huge cash into the accounts of woodcutters’ families in a nationalised bank at Jamunamarattur panchayat of Jawadi Hills in Tiruvannamalai district.

A senior TN police officer had clarified to the Task Force personnel that it was true that the bank accounts of woodcutters were flooded with deposits to the tune of ₹ 11 crore in a week’s time after the Centre’s demonetisation drive.

Task Force chief M. Kantha Rao said that as depositing cash in banks is legal, no direct action was possible on suspicious accounts.

“We are going to share our information with the Income Tax officials and write a letter in this regard,” he added.

One nabbed

Meanwhile, RSASTF Sub-Inspector Vasu, told The Hindu that three rounds of fire was opened at Sachinodu Banda point in Seshachalam hills on Tuesday night when a big group of woodcutters crossed the combing party’s path and resorted to stone-pelting.

“One woodcutter from Tirupattur of Tamil Nadu was nabbed, and all others had fled. We recovered as many as 11 logs,” he said.

The nabbed woodcutter Ganesh observed that a 12-member group had cut the red sanders trees in Mogilipenta forest beat in Kadapa district, and were on their way to the foothills, after travelling two nights and days, before being quelled by the task force. Each of the 11 logs weighed between 40-50 kg and found to be of the finest grade, with its commercial value set at ₹ 1.5 crore per tonne.