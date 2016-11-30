Tagging of Chittoor villages with NUDA draws flak

more-in

TIRUPATI: The State government’s proposal to bring 11 villages of Satyavedu constituency in Chittoor district under the jurisdiction of the proposed Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) has sparked criticism from various quarters.

The area proposed to be brought under the NUDA are the villages in Satyavedu and Varadaiahpalem mandals, where the prestigious Sri City Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is spread out.

As Sri City is a major employment provider and the lone functional SEZ in the Rayalaseema region, the decision to merge it with the NUDA has left political parties and social organisations fuming.

The government recently gave its approval for the constitution of the NUDA with its headquarters in Nellore by bringing under its ambit the urban local bodies of Nellore, Kavali, Gudur, Sullurpet, and Naidupeta, 145 villages in 19 mandals of Nellore district and 11 villages in two mandals of Chittoor district.

The bone of contention is the unexpected tagging of the Chittoor villages with the Nellore-based UDA.

According to the gazette notification, Appaiahpalem, Aroor, Chengambakam, Cherivi, Gollavaripalem, Irugulam, and Mallavaripalem (in Satyavedu), Chilamathur, Mopurupalli, Siddam Agraharam, and Thondur (in Varadaiahpalem mandal) are being brought under NUDA.

Interestingly, the industrial cluster is spread across all these villages having a predominantly Tamil and Dalit population.

The Congress has taken serious exception to the proposal, and termed it as “backstabbing” of Rayalaseema’s interests.

“This is a question of the region’s livelihood issues. Tagging the backward villages with the coastal district of Nellore is a ploy to take over the last source of livelihood of Rayalaseema,” says PCC official spokesperson D. Rambhupal Reddy.

YSR Congress MP V. Varaprasada Rao said that the UDA was necessity to ensure development in the industrial zone.

“Districts are only for the convenience of administration. Sri City enjoys international living standards. But, open defecation is prevalent the moment you step out of the compound. The companies are ready to spend their CSR funds, for which the UDA is essential,” he told The Hindu.

When contacted, Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy said that he was unaware of such a move.

“Any decision by the State would be in the best interests of the region. In fact, Srikalahasti constituency, which I represent, is contiguous with the affected Satyavedu Assembly segment,” he added.