TV actor’s wife allegedly commits suicide

The wife of a popular TV actor of a private channel allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning.

But the death came to light after parents of the girl lodged a harassment case in Gajuwaka Police Station, here on Tuesday.

Tripurambica (22), wife of M. Ramesh, popularly known as ‘Potti Ramesh,’ allegedly committed by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom at her in-laws house under the Gajuwaka Police Station limits.

According to SHO T. Emmanuel Raju, the deceased bolted the door from inside and took her life. Tripurambica’s sister-in-law Mahalakshmi saw her hanging and alerted the others.

They broke open the door and took her to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The deceased, a native of Nellore, was married to Ramesh about a year ago and the parents of Tripurambica alleged that their daughter was being harassed by the in-laws.

On Monday, Ramesh was in Hyderabad for a shoot.

The parents of the deceased arrived here on Tuesday and filed a case.

According to Mr. Emmanuel, a case against the in-laws was filed under IPC Section 304 B.

Further action will be initiated after the post-mortem and inquest by the Mandal Revenue Officer, Mr. Emmanuel said.