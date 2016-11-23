TTD to speed up reprint of spiritual publications

more-in

TTD Joint Executive Officer (Tirupati) Pola Bhaskar on Tuesday instructed the authorities concerned to speed up the reprint of spiritual books in TTD’s press.

Interacting with the officials during a review meet at SVETA Bhavan, Mr. Bhaskar urged the officials to take up the reprint of the ‘Mahabharatam’ series and make it ready by next Ugadi. He also directed them to take up the reprint of ‘Bhagavatham’ series, soon, with all the corrections after a review with experts and reviewed on the books which are going to be released during the Karthika Brahmotsava Vahana Seva. Later, Mr. Bhaskar instructed the officials of the Alwar Divya Prabandha Project to come out with an action plan of devotional programmes to be organised during the upcoming Dhanurmasam. Purana Ithihasa Project Special Officer Dr. Samudrala Lakshmanaiah, Publications Wing Special Officer Prayaga Ramakrishna, Chief Editor Dr. Radharamana, Deputy EOs Sarada, Goutami, Dhananjeyulu, Alwar Divya Prabandha Project Special Officer Dr.V.G. Chokkalingam and others took part.