TTD to release 53,348 tickets online

The TTD has resolved to release an online quota of 53,348 tickets relating to various ‘arjitha sevas’ being performed at the Tirumala temple (Friday) for the month of March 2017.

The quota includes Suprabhatam (6,498 tickets) Thomala and Archana (130 each) Visesha puja (1,500) Astadala padapadmaradhana seva (60) Nija Pada darshanam (1,875) Kalyanotsavam (11,250) Arjitha Brahmotsavam (5805) Vasanthotsavam (10,750) Unjal seva (3,000) and of 12,350 tickets relating to Sahasra Deepalankara seva.

The quota will be released at 11a.m. on December 2.

Even though the management had made it a practice to announce the release of the seva tickets on the first Friday of every month during the monthly Dial TTD EO programme the proclamation has been advanced with the cancellation of the pilgrim interactive session owing to the Kartika Brahmotsavams .