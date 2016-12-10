TTD takes over 10th century temple in Nellore district

more-in

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken over Sri Azaghu Mallari Krishna Swamy temple at Mannarpolur village on the banks of Kalindi river near Sullurpeta in Nellore district. The temple was constructed between the 10th and 11th centuries.

According to a release, TTD Trust Board Chairman Ch. Krishnamurthy and Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar took part in the ceremonial event recently, during which the Executive Officer of the ancient temple, Srinivasulu Reddy, handed over the necessary papers to the TTD.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishnamurthy remarked that Mannarpolur used to be a central place for pilgrimage from where devotees would proceed in different directions. “It is believed that the temple was constructed by the Cholas between the 10th and 11th centuries and was improved upon by the ‘Manumasiddi’ rulers of Nellore around the 13th century. We will develop the temple further and bring back its glory,” he said.

Highlighting one of the chief objectives of the TTD, Mr. Bhaskar said that they had taken over the temple to preserve, promote and protect the rich heritage and culture.