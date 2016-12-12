TTD steps up surveillance on ghat roads

more-in

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams management on Monday sounded a high alert on both the Tirumala ghat roads, which are more prone to landslips, in the wake of the cylcone Vardah.

Two giant earthmovers were kept ready at Alipiri and Mokkalla Mitta points to meet any kind of exigency. Manual surveillance was stepped up at all the vulnerable points of landslips along the first ghat road. The TTD staff at Alipiri security point urged the RTC drivers and vehicle owners to drive cautiously while motoring up the hills. Additional staff were deployed at the intersecting point of the link road on the first ghat road, about five km from the town.

Meanwhile, the town reeled under the impact of heavy rain since Sunday evening. The intermittent drizzle gradually transformed into incessant rain by night and lashed the town subjecting the pilgrims to severe difficulties, even as heavy gales swept across the town. In an isolated incident, a tree which got uprooted fell across the road at the post office located on the adjacent lane of the APSRTC bus station. Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident.