TTD staff to get insurance cover

more-in

Tirumala: The TTD management is all set to provide health insurance cover to its employees working in certain divisions wherein they are prone to more strenuous physical labour.

Presiding over a high-level meeting with the heads of various departments on Tuesday, TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao said that all those working in the temple kitchen (potu) Annaadanam, Transport, Kalyanakatta and other such selective areas would be extended the insurance cover.

The meeting also resolved to operate additional free food counters till the last week of December to negate the impact of the demonetisation move. Sign boards displaying the timings of the supply of food and the foyer into which the pilgrims are being allowed will be put up at all the free food supply points.

He directed the officials to accelerate the process encouraging cashless transactions atop the hill town and urged them put up swiping machines in adequate numbers for the benefit of devotees.

Officials at the reception were asked to convert the cash deposit counters which have turned futile with the management scrapping away the system of collecting security deposits from the pilgrims (at the time of allotment of cottages) into multi purpose utility centres to cater to the needs of the donors, impart pilgrim related information in addition to the sale of calendars, dairies and other TTD publications.