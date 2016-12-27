TTD gearing up to meet New Year rush

more-in

Tirumala: Elaborate arrangements are being made to meet the requirements of the pilgrims visiting the temple town of Lord Venkateswara on the eve of New Year.

While VIPs will be allowed for the darshan of the presiding deity from 1.30 a.m., it will be from 4 a.m. for the general public amidst sustained efforts to permit them even earlier.

Separate counters are being exclusively set up in the Padmavati Nagar area to cater to the needs of various categories of VIPs. While those who fall under the protocol category will be provided with six VIP darshan tickets each, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and higher officials will be given four tickets each. The management has resolved to strictly adopt the previous year’s policy and drastically reduce the discretionary quota and entertain only those VIPs coming in person.

In the same vein, it has also decided to dispense with other privileged forms of darshan like that of being extended to the special and senior citizens and the parents with infants on both December 31 and January 1.

With a series of other crucial events like the prestigious five-day Indian Science Congress, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3, and the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi festivals (January 8 and 9) succeeding New Year celebrations, the management seems to be in no mood to buy any further controversies and hence has resolved to extend the prerogatives only to a select few so that the comfort of the ordinary pilgrims is not shattered.