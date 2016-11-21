TTD asks hoteliers to set up PoS terminals

more-in

Yet in another pilgrim-friendly initiative, the TTD has ordered the hoteliers to set-up Point of Sale (PoS) machines at their respective hotels and restaurants with immediate effect.

Talking to media, Tirumala-based TTD JEO K.S. Srinivasa Raju on Monday said the management leased out about 17 hotels located at various select points atop the town on tender basis. To negate the evil effects of the demonetisation move and enable the pilgrims carry sweet memoirs of their pilgrimage back home, the management has ordered for the immediate installation of the card reading terminals.

The main intention behind asking the hoteliers to install the swiping machines he said is to enable the pilgrims save the smaller denomination currency notes for their upward journey and rid them off feel any ‘pinch’ of the demonetisation move while at Tirumala.

Mr Raju urged the bank managers to stay equipped with additional POS terminals to meet any kind of exigencies arising out of the situation at various cottage allotment counters, darshan tickets and laddu tokens selling counters.

Three-lane queue system

The newly-introduced three-lane queue system inside the hill temple between the Vendi vakili and the Bangaru vakili in the darshan of the presiding deity is yielding desired results.

Taking advantage of the ‘slackness’ in the visiting crowd during the current spell the engineering officials shall be directed to take up improvement works inside the hill temple, Mr Raju said.