TGV terms demonetisation hasty, but counsels patience

Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh speaking after inaugurating the branch of Indian Bank at C. Camp in Kurnool on Tuesday. Bank DGM P. Lakshminarayana is seen. | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

KURNOOL: Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh on Tuesday said that demonetisation was done in haste without a thorough study on its impact on the common man, but people should be patient considering the ultimate objective.

The opposition parties were only targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government by focussing on the lapses. They failed to suggest remedial measures, the TDP leader said after inaugurating the Indian Bank branch at C Camp here, which was the eighth in the district.

Women need not worry about their gold, as they were gifted by parents and relatives on various occasions such as marriage and “seemanthamu.” he said.

Goodwill generated by forging mutual trust between the bankers and depositors would go a long way in the success of banks, the MP said. Bankers must effectively serve the customers and loanees should promptly repay the loans, he added.

Deputy General Manager of Indian Bank P. Lakshminarayana, Municipal Commissioner S. Ravindra Babu, C. Camp branch manager Rama Rao, bank officials Karunakara Rao and Kavitha, and Indian Red Cross Society technician Mumtaz Begum took part.