TDP team to meet PM on demonetisation

more-in

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party here on Wednesday decided to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the earliest and apprise him of the issues faced by the citizens following the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

In an informal interaction with the media after the meeting, Union Minister and TDP leader Y.S. Chowdhary said his party members had discussed problems being faced by people of all walks of life after the ban on the notes.

The meet felt it was not right on the part of the Opposition to disrupt proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament.

He said his party delegation would impress on the Prime Minister to make a statement on issues related to the special package announced for the State by the Centre a few months ago.

He said they would also call on Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and discuss the demand for a Railway Zone in Andhra Pradesh.