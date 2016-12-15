TDP membership base crosses half-crore mark

more-in

KAKINADA: Claiming amazing response to the party’s membership drive, Home Minister and TDP’s coordinator for the exercise N. Chinarajappa on Wednesday said that 53 lakh enrolled themselves as members so far.

In all, 47 lakh had enrolled themselves as members during the drive the previous year.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Chinarajappa said that the response was the result of the good works being undertaken by the government.

To a question on reported forcible enrolment of pensioners and white card- holders, he said that there was no need to force people for a mere Rs.100.

“Along with the membership, we are providing them free insurance cover of Rs.2 lakh,” he said, adding that there was nothing wrong in asking the people to join the party, as they were getting benefited from the government in several ways.

Mr. Chinarajappa said that the government took all precautions to protect standing crops and assets from cyclone ‘Vardah’.

“But still, three districts have been affected severely, where the loss assessment is in progress,” he said.

MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao was present.