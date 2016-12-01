TDP leader to seek probe into Jagan’s assets

more-in

KURNOOL: TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah said on Wednesday that he would address letters to the Income Tax, CBI, and Enforcement Directorate authorities seeking a probe into YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s assets prior to 2004 and now.

Mr. Ramaiah told the media here that he would despatch the letters after apprising the Chief Minister.

Mr. Ramaiah said that he would also call on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and urge him to initiate steps to attach the assets of the YSRC chief.

The demonetisation announced by the Centre had shocked the opposition leader so much that it took almost 20 days for him to recover, the TDP leader said.

He also wanted a probe into the “lavish wedding” performed by former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy.

Black money holders, whichever party they belonged to, should be brought to book and their properties attached, Mr. Ramaiah said.

Referring to the death of some persons in bank queues, Mr. Ramaiah said that he would request the Chief Minister to grant ex gratia of Rs.1 lakh from the CM’s relief fund to the next of kin of the deceased.

TDP district general secretary Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav said that the party could achieve 25-30 per cent of the membership target.

The Jana Chaitanya Yatra evoked a good response in the district, he added. TDP leaders P.V. Ravi Kumar and P. Hanumantha Rao Chowdary were present.