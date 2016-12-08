TDP accuses Jagan of trying to stall development projects

more-in

HYDERABAD: The Telugu Desam Party has criticised YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for his “attempts” to stall the developmental projects launched by the government.

Government Chief Whip K. Srinivasulu found fault with Mr. Jagan for trying to raise the controversy relating to compensation paid to the families affected by the Polaravam project.

“There is no match between the compensation paid to the affected families by the governments headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. While farmers hardly received Rs. 1.5 lakh during Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime, they are able to get over Rs.10 lakh now,” he said.

He said Mr. Jagan was unable to digest the accelerated development in the State under the current dispensation and was trying to obstruct major projects, including construction of the capital, Bhogapuram international airport, and Machilipatnam port.

Mr. Jagan, he alleged, was trying to gain political mileage.

He recalled the efforts made by the government in completing the Pattiseema project in the fast-track mode, helping in stabilising water supply to the Krishna delta as well as the Rayalaseema region.

“Pattiseema catered to the requirements of drought-prone districts such as Anantapur in spite of deficit rainfall this year,” he said.