TDP, BJP have cheated people: Raghuveera

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy welcoming into the party BJP activists from Penamaluru constituency in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA: APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy on Tuesday said that the ruling TDP-BJP combine cheated the people, particularly the minorities. Not one Minister post was given to the minorities in the State Cabinet, he said.

Both the parties meted gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh by denying it the much-needed Special Category Status (SCS).

“Only Congress can ensure SCS and all-round development of the State,” he asserted.

Speaking after welcoming nearly one hundred BJP activists from the Penamaluru constituency, most of them from minority communities, into the Congress here, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said that two and a half years passed since the TDP and BJP came to power, but no substantial development took place in the State.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is not bold enough to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his party’s promises to the State. But we are not like that. Please extend your cooperation to enable us to fight for the welfare of the masses and development,” he exhorted the new entrants into the party.

“The Congress is striving to bring back Indiramma Rajyam, and fight for SCS, without which the future (of Andhra Pradesh) is bleak,” he asserted.

Senior Congress leader N. Tulasi Reddy and District Congress Committee president Dhanekula Murali were among those present.