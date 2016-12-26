TD leaders work out truce

more-in

In a quick about-turn after the public spat over their personal differences, Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu and Guntur Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sk. Janimun put up a show of unity on Sunday. Going beyond claims to have buried the hatchet, the duo blamed the YSR Congress (YSRC) for the misgivings that crept between them.

At a press conference along with Mr. Kishore Babu, Ms. Janimun described the differences as ‘a problem within the family (TDP)’ and alleged that the YSRC had created an air of apprehension between them by trying to bring religion into the picture. She said the TDP had attached due priority to women belonging to the minority community whereas the YSRC had always tried to derive political mileage out of religious sentiments.

“It is true that we have contrasting views on certain issues but we had no personal animosity,” Ms. Janimun added.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Pratthipati Pulla Rao and other senior leaders cautioned Ms. Janimun and Mr. Kishore Babu against bringing disrepute to the party through their conduct.

The truce came barely 24 hours after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had constituted a three-member committee to put the controversy to rest before it precipitated into a major crisis in the district party.