Suspicious death of engineering student

A third year engineering student, Venkata Sai Charan (20), of Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) died under suspicious circumstances at the college hostel located at Tadepalli village in Guntur district on Monday. A native of Podili in Prakasam district, Sai Charan, was pursuing Computer Science Engineering in the KLU.

Around 5 a.m., he accidentally fell from the third floor of the building and suffered multiple fractures. He died while undergoing treatment. The college management passed information to the parents. The Tadepalli police registered a case. The body was handed over to the bereaved family after post-mortem. Investigation is on.