Suicide case: Bail plea of Prof. Lakshmi dismissed

The bail plea of senior Professor of Guntur Medical College V.V. Lakshmi, accused in a case related to suicide of a PG student Bala Sandhya Rani, was dismissed by third additional sessions judge G. Gopichand on Wednesday.

Dr. Lakshmi has been in judicial custody after she was arrested by the police on November 15, three weeks after the death of Dr. Sandhya Rani.

During the hearing on the bail plea by advocate N. Srinivasa Rao, additional public prosecutor A. Varadarajulu said the investigation was not yet complete in the case and neither the expert opinion on hand writing nor the post mortem report had not been obtained by the police. Senior advocate Y. Koteswara Rao, who argued representing Bala Sathaiah , father of Dr. Sandhya Rani, pleaded for cancellation of bail plea on grounds that the accused had evaded arrest for three weeks after she has been charged by the police and could use her influence to subvert the case.

Dec 1, 2016

