Substandard inputs land aqua farmers in losses

more-in

Expecting higher profits, many farmers, even the small and medium ones, are shifting to aquaculture by leasing lands or converting their existing land holdings into aquaculture ponds but this is eventually landing them in losses and debts because of failed crops caused by substandard inputs and other factors.

For several years, the ‘Venami’ variety prawn culture has picked up among the local farmers in Nellore district as it has given better yields initially.

Now, the situation has been changing dramatically what with the growers, especially those cultivating in smaller extents, unable to get healthy prawn hatchlings and also due to substandard feed.

The growing number of hatcheries coming up without any authorisation is being held responsible for this state of affairs. As of now, there are nearly 45 unauthorised hatcheries in the district.

The aqua farmers, who are not able to get supplies from the long established reliable hatcheries, are forced to finally go to the unauthorised ones.

In some cases, this was also due to the influence of agents and middlemen.

The hatchlings supplied by them are showing lesser growth rate over time, eventually leading to crop failures.

Aquaculture is spread over nearly 60,000 acres in the district with most of the cultivation concentrated in the areas nearer to the coast like Muthukuru and Indukuripeta.

Exploitation

The best season for prawn cultivation has been November, December and January when the farmers are being subjected to exploitation by agents and owners of unauthorised hatcheries.

In the face of growing problems, the aqua farmers are now looking towards the government for taking more stringent steps for regulating the hatcheries and ensuring supply of quality seed. Healthy hatchlings are the key to getting a good yield in the ponds.

‘Govt support needed’

“Aquaculture is one of the promising growth areas which contribute greatly to economy. If the growers are not supported in this, there will come a day when they will be afraid to even think about this culture in future,” said Mr. Subba Reddy, a farmer based in Damaramadugu village in Buchireddypalem mandal.

There have been demands for the government to keep a close watch on the hatcheries and also the import of the brooders, which are the main seed usually brought from the Pacific ocean countries. These brooders are to be brought to the local hatcheries only after evaluation at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture in Chennai.

The Venami prawn seed is stated to be sensitive and the farmers are sustaining losses as they are cultivating it in larger numbers just seeing its success rate in the past without considering whether the seed is standard or not.

The farmers say that unless stringent steps are taken now, the aquaculture will meet with greater trouble in the near future.