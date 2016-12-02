Sub-Collector Saloni sets another example

more-in

Resumes duty within 48 hours of her Rs.-500 wedding

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Sub-Collector Saloni Sidana is oblivious to the spotlight that has shifted on her after she set an example for youngsters like her through her marriage solemnised by just paying a court fee of Rs. 500 in the office of Bhind additional district magistrate, on Monday. The young lady and Ashish Vashishta, an Indian Administrative Service officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, tied the knot in a modest ceremony.

In yet another admirable gesture, Ms. Sidana showed up for duty within 48 hours of ‘the most important day in a girl’s life.’ Attempts by The Hindu to reach her failed on Thursday, as she was busy attending meetings till almost 9 p.m.

The 27-year-old officer took charge as Vijayawada Sub-Collector very recently.

Daughter of an agriculturist at Jalalabad village in Punjab’s Fazilka district, the 2014-batch IAS officer reportedly fell in love with Ashish of the same batch while undergoing training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussorie.

A topper throughout her academic career, Ms. Sidana completed her MBBS course in Delhi and worked at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences as a radiologist for some time before opting for the civil services. She cleared the UPPSC exam in her first attempt in 2013 by securing the 74th rank and was given the Andhra cadre.

Unmindful of the public attention, she goes about her daily work demonstrating a rare positive quality.