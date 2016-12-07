Students take out rallies to promote cashless transactions

KAKINADA: Students of various educational institutions in the city have taken out awareness rallies aimed at promoting cashless transactions here on Tuesday.

Following instructions from the State government, managements of the institutions encouraged their students to take to the streets and promote bank accounts, ‘Rupay’ cards and cashless transactions in view of long queues at the banks and the ATMs following the demonetisation of high value currency notes.

Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada V.S.S. Kumar highlighted the need for creating awareness among the unlettered about the importance of cashless transactions. He flagged off a rally taken out by the university students.

Rajahmundry Special Correspondent adds:

Hundreds of students from The Government Arts College, Addepalli Rajyalakshmi College, SKR Women’s College, Rajamahendri Women’s College, SKVT Degree College, Jasti Bullemmai College and Aditya Degree College took out rally from different parts of the city which culminated at Kambala Tank centre and also at Devi Chowk.

Meanwhile, at Srikakulam, Dr. B.R. Amebdkar University Vice-Chancellor Miriyala Chandraiah and Registrar Gunta Tulasi Rao said a majority of rural people were happy with the new system since they need not depend on middlemen to get their pensions and other benefits. They led a rally of students from the university to Etcherla town over cashless transactions and their benefits.

V-C flags off procession

At Tirupati, the students and staff members of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) organised a massive rally to promote the use of cashless transactions on the varsity campus here on Tuesday. SVU Vice-Chancellor A. Damodaram accompanied by Registrar N. Devarajulu, Rector M. Bhaskar and others, flagged off the rally.

Meanwhile, in Kurnool, Vice-Chancellor of Rayalaseema University Y. Narasimhulu asserted on Tuesday that cashless transactions and increased use of e-wallets in future will increase transparency and help curb corruption. He led an awareness rally on cashless transactions by lecturers and nearly 3,000 students of the university and affiliated colleges, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers in Kurnool. Joint Collector C. Harikiran flagged off the rally at Kurnool Collectorate.