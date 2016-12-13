Students showcase innovativeprojects at science fair

Students displaying their projects during the science fair at Koneru Lakshmaiah University at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA: Many projects designed by students on innovative ideas attracted the visitors at the three-day exhibition being organised on Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) campus at Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district.

University Vice-Chancellor L.S.S. Reddy inaugurated the science fair on Monday. The VC along with event coordinator K.L. Narayana, principal Anand Kumar and Tenali Deputy Education Officer (Dy. DEO) B. Vijay Bhaskar went round the exhibits and interacted with students.

Projects prepared by students on ‘power generation’, ‘green houses,’ ‘water conservation’, ‘water management’, ‘solar energy,’ ‘solid waste management,’ ‘health and hygiene,’ ‘protection of forests,’ ‘organic farming’, ‘traffic management in cities,’ ‘prevention of road accidents’, and ‘best farming practices’ attracted the university officials and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Reddy said researches can be improved only when science was spread in the rural areas and the students are taught on the importance of science, technology, communication and health.

“Comparing to the urban population, the number of residents are very high in villages. But, it was unfortunate that children studying in the rural areas are restricting to villages only,” said the Vice-Chancellor adding that teachers should take measures to encourage students in science.

The Deputy DEO opined that superstitions were high in villages due to lack of knowledge on science and underlined the need to enlighten villagers on science and technology.

“Many people are cutting off trees due to superstitions and on the pretext of urbanisation and road expansion,” he said and called upon the youth to stop unwanted exploitation of natural resources.

Dr. Narayana said that about 650 students were participating in the science expo and more than 100 projects were displayed. Later, the students performed the skits on ‘science’. Essay-writing and quiz were also conducted by KLU management.