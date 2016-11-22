Student’s suicide: case against college, three students

more-in

The Kurnool Taluk police have registered a case under Section 306 IPC against Sri Chaitanya Junior College management and three students on charges of harassing an Intermediate second year student, Lokanath Chowdary, who committed suicide by hanging himself in the college hostel room on Friday night.

A case was registered on a complaint lodged by Umapathi, father of the deceased. The case was booked after Minister for Higher Education Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who is touring in the U.S., directing in charge Commissioner of Intermediate Education to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances leading to the student’s suicide.