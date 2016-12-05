Stone to be laid for Polavaram concrete works on December 19

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has decided to lay the foundation for concrete works of the Polavaram project on December 19. He has instructed the engineers to begin the diaphragm wall works in the first week of January and erection of fabrication gates by Sankranti.

Mr. Naidu instructed the officials to invite Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti for the December 19 event.

During a virtual inspection of the project from his office at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Monday, Mr. Naidu said the machinery should be readied at the project site by next week.

Polavaram project chief engineer Ramesh Kumar told the Chief Minister that 2.92 lakh cubic metres of earth work was done on the spillway in the last seven days.

Similarly, 8.10 lakh cubic metres of earth work was carried out on the spill channel and 2.34 lakh cubic metres of powerhouse foundation during the week gone by.

Steps were taken to complete the entire package of 75.27 lakh cubic metres of earth work during the month, Mr. Ramesh Kumar stated.

Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Secretary (irrigation) Sasi Bhushan Kumar and engineer-in-chief Venkateswara Rao were among those present.