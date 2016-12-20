Statistics Olympiad: Last date for registration extended

more-in

The last date of registration for ‘The Ninth Statistics Olympiad-2017’ has been extended to December 31.

Students can register for participation in the Statistics Olympiad, a talent search competition in Mathematics and Statistics for students of high schools and junior college organised by C. R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (AIMSCS).

The competition will be in the form of a written examination of three hours duration and will be held on January 8, 2017, Sunday between 9 a.m. and 12 noon across the centres in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Registration fee

The competition is open for students from Class VIII to Class XI or Intermediate first year and those who have secured A+ grade or more than 90 percent marks in Mathematics during 2015-16. Registration fee is Rs.100.

Interested students have to apply online on the website ‘www.crraoaimscs.org’ before midnight of December 31.