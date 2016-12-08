State committed to promoting Telugu, says Minister

more-in

TIRUPATI: The Telugu Language Development Committee, which was set up following the State government’s resolve to promote Telugu language and culture, held a meeting here on Thursday seeking inputs from several academics, writers, poets and others for achieving the same.

Interacting with the participants, Minister for Telugu Language and Culture Palle Raghunatha Reddy reiterated the government’s plans in restoring the lost glory of Telugu along with the culture and traditions associated with it. “It is heartening to see that Telugu people residing in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and even other countries are taking a step forward in preserving their mother tongue and teaching their children about the age-old culture and traditions.

Mr. Reddy said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, through Ugadi and Sankranti Sambaralu, wanted to showcase the Telugu culture and traditions linked to the festivals. He also recalled the cultural programmes conducted during the Krishna and Godavari Pushkaralu. Besides this, Mr. Reddy urged the parents to be the agents of change by reciting stories and verses from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. “NRIs are a step ahead as they are conducting weekend competitions on traditional dance forms and much more in Telugu. This should be adopted here too,” he remarked.

Committee members said that they would take forward the received suggestions and recommendations with Mr. Naidu and develop an action plan at the earliest. They urged the people to send their views to apdirectorculture@gmail.com or Ph: 9701385103.

Later, they had a separate meeting with Communications Advisor Parakala Prabhakar. Tirupati MLA M. Suguna, State Culture Department Director Vijaya Bhaskar and other officials were present.