State Science Fair Inspire-2016 to begin tomorrow

State-level Science Fair Inspire-2016 is going to be conducted in Kakinada from November 25 to 27. This was announced by Collector H. Arun Kumar in a media conference on Wednesday and said that this year East Godavari was selected to conduct this fair. It is going to be organised in Hamsavahini school in Vakalapudi ADB Road and students will display 360 projects during the three-day festival.

He said that 90 students were selected to display their projects at the State-level fair from East Godavari this time, which is highest among other districts. Those projects selected at the exhibition will be sent for National Science Fair in New Delhi.