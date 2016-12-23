Sri Lankan PM prays at Tirumala

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: TTD_PHOTO;Special Arrangement

TIRUPATI: Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife Maitree Wikremesinghe.

Later, he said that the relationship between India and Sri Lanka was getting stronger by the day.

Terming his visit as purely personal, the Sri Lankan leader said that he prayed for the welfare of all people.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan entourage was accorded a warm reception by TTD Chairman Ch. Krishnamurthy, Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao, and Joint Executive Officer K.S. Sreenivasa Raju, who escorted Mr. Wickremesinghe to the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

The priests showered Vedic blessings (‘Vedasirvachanam’) on the visiting dignitary and honoured him with a ‘silk vastram’ used for the deity.

The officials presented him the famous Tirumala ‘laddu prasadam’ and a memento.

Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) R. Jayalakshmi, and TTD Trust Board members Suchithra Ella and G. Bhanuprakash Reddy were present.