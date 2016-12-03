Sports meet for persons with disabilities concludes

more-in

The three-day A.P. State Level Sports Meet for the Persons with Disabilities concluded at Andhra Loyola College Grounds here on Friday.

Persons with various disabilities participated in games and sports.

In the tricycle race for orthopaedically challenged (Seniors), K. Koreleya of Vizianagaram district emerged as the winner.

As an orthopaedically challenged person, he could use his hands to pedal the tricycle to win and the act of balancing was amazing. In the juniors category, R. Siva Kumar from the Krishna district was the winner.

The cricket match for the blind was another learning experience to the audience. The visually challenged players could strike, catch, and roll the ball solely based on the crackling sounds made from the pebbles inside the ball.

In volleyball match for the hearing challenged, players used signs to exhibit their strategies and the Madonna College for the Deaf from Vijayawada emerged winners.

K. Gowri and Rajeswari from Vizianagaram, both hearing challenged girls, emerged winners in carrom in Senior category. Bhavani and Anjali Devi from Prakasam districts were the winners in the juniors category. In the carrom for the men, Madhan and Baba from the Prakasam district were the winners.

In chess for the hearing challenged girls, Nirmal, Santoshini and Ravanamma were the winners.

The intelligent moves made by these girls are in no way inferior to the chess played by normal players.