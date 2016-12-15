Sports bureaucrat misleading CM: K.P. Rao

more-in

Senior sports administrator K.P. Rao on Wednesday alleged that a top official of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh was misleading Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by preparing a sports policy which was not conducive for the growth of sports in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Rao said the recent stakeholders meeting as desired by the Chief Minister was eye wash as only 10 associations were called to put forward their suggestions.

“The top official was only supporting one badminton academy and is getting crores of rupees as funds to the academy. He is not doing anything to other academies that are producing good results.”

He alleged that no efforts were made by the bureaucrat to clear Rs. 1 crore prize money meant for the 220 successful sportspersons, who brought laurels to the State. “Barring the cash awards to the medal winners at the Kerala National Games, no awards or rewards were given away to successful sportspersons,” he pointed out. He alleged that there was diversion of Rs 2.40 crore to the badminton academy through the Education Department earmarked for the physical literacy programme.

“The sports policy of Andhra Pradesh should have sports code and Sports Bill, which was implemented by the Government of India as per instructions of Delhi High Court and Supreme Court," he added. He said sports administrators and sports enthusiasts were highly disappointed by the draft policy which lacked direction and substance.