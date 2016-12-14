Special package sought for North Andhra

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: Several civil society groups, including Srikakulam Citizens’ Forum, Srikakulam Intellectuals’ Forum, and Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists on Wednesday sought special package and industries for the backward North Andhra region. They alleged that the Union government had failed to implement the special package which was announced for the region at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

At a meeting organised here, the associations extended their support to the candidature of Ramanamurthy, senior journalist, for the Graduate MLC constituency. They hoped he would raise the issues of backward Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts in the Legislative Assembly since existing political parties failed to discuss the grievances of the people living in the backward areas.

Srikakulam Citizens’ Forum president Baratam Kameswara Rao alleged that the Union government released only Rs.150 crore for the region though it was supposed to announce special package as assured in Parliament. Former CEO of Srikakulam Zilla Parishad Surangi Mohana Rao said the journalists who were aware of various issues can effectively raise them in the legislature. APUWJ State president Nalli Dharma Rao said that legislators of conventional parties would have limitations due to policies of the respective parties and it was the the time to vote neutral persons in graduate MLC election. Srikakulam Sarpanches’ Association president Rokkam Suryaprakasha Rao said that unbiased attitude was need of the hour for public representatives to corner the governments in the Legislative Assembly and Council.

Mr. Ramanamurthy, while thanking the organisations, said that intellectuals, professionals and journalists should have more representation in the Council. Mr. Ramanamurthy assured that he would try to get sanctioned more industries for the backward region if he was elected.

Earlier, he met several professors of BR Ambedkar University and advocates in Srikakulam BAR Association seeking their support.