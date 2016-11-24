Special darshan for NRIs at Tirumala on the cards

more-in

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who plan to visit Tirumala are likely to have special darshan in days to come. The Tourism Department officials would hold talks with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in this regard shortly

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) representatives led by its president Pranab Sarkar met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu said the Tourism Department and the TTD should make necessary arrangements to ensure that the Indians settled abroad would not face any hardship when they visit Tirumala. The Department can coordinate with the tour operators’ association in providing necessary arrangements to the NRIs, he said.

Mr. Naidu asked the IATO to organise national conference in Andhra Pradesh in 2018. A conference is scheduled to be organised in Odisha in 2017. If it did not materialise, Andhra Pradesh should be given an opportunity to host the event, he said.