Spare Rs.100 notes for social security pensioners, bankers told

KAKINADA: In the wake of the acute shortage of currency of lower denomination due to demonetisation, Collector H. Arun Kumar has asked the bankers to set aside Rs. 100 notes to the tune of Rs. 100 crore towards distributing social security pensions to the aged, disabled and widows from December 1.

The government distributes a monthly pension of Rs. 1,000 per head to the aged and Rs. 1,500 each to the disabled. Keeping in view their plight for small change, the Collector asked the bankers to arrange the notes of lower denomination. He further advised the bankers to encourage the traders to go for electronic point of sale devices in shops and establishments so that the challenge of shortage of small change would be addressed in a better way.