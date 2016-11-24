Andhra Pradesh

Southern Air command chief visits Suryalanka

Air Marshal S. Neelakantan inspecting the guard of honour during his visit to Air Force Station at Suryalanka in Bapatla on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: T VIJAYA KUMAR

Air Marshal S. Neelakantan, Air Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Southern Air Command, Indian Air Force, reviewed the operational activities during an annual visit to the Indian Air Force Station, Suryalanka, on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his wife, Uma Neelakantan, president, Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association (Regional).

Group Captain S. Sharma, Station Commander, Air Force Station, Suryalanka, and Dhanalaxmi Pandit, president, Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association (Local) received the Air Marshal.

The Air Marshal, during his visit, has reviewed the operational activities and progress made towards infrastructural development at the station. He also addressed the station personnel and interacted with them. Ms. Uma Neelakantan reviewed the welfare activities undertaken by the Sanginis of the station .

