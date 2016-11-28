Social security pensions: Bankers trying to pool ₹ 100 notes

Bankers from East Godavari district are on tenterhooks, as they have to arrange about 52 lakh currency notes of the denomination of ₹ 100 in a couple of days towards the disbursal of the social security pensions. In the advent of demonetisation and inordinate delay in the supply of newly released notes of ₹ 500, the bankers are left with no option but to pool the notes of ₹ 100 for the aged and the disabled.

Of the 42.27 lakh social security pensioners getting ₹ 463 crore every month all over the State, East Godavari district stands top with 4.76 lakh pensioners withdrawing ₹ 51.56 crore through the panchayat and revenue offices at the village-level. Chittoor stands next to the district with 3.9 lakh beneficiaries getting ₹ 41.84 crore. The amount will be credited into the accounts of the mandal-level officials every month, from where the village-level staff withdraw their share and disburse the same to all the eligible in the first 10 days. In all, pension distribution takes place in 1,012 villages, seven municipalities and two municipal corporations.

The amount per head is ₹ 1,000 for the aged and the widows and ₹ 1,500 for the disabled. Until last month, notes of the denomination of ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 500 were being used by the village-level staff towards distribution of the pensions. Since the number of beneficiaries per village is anything between 50 and 250, the higher denominations came in handy for the employees to carry the currency.“We are yet to get the notes of ₹ 500 and we are left with no option but to pool ₹ 100 notes from all possible sources,” B.V. Subrahmanyam, Lead District Manager, has told The Hindu. Banking correspondents at the grass roots are trying their best to open bank accounts for the beneficiaries on a war-footing, but going by the size the exercise requires at least a couple of weeks. “We have requested the government to arrange additional currency for the purpose. Similarly, we are working out other options too to rising to the occasion,” says District Collector H. Arun Kumar.