Snag forces Naidu to switch vehicles

TIRUPATI : Tense moments prevailed as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was forced to switch vehicles on the Tirupati Bypass Road, owing to a technical snag, here on Friday.

Mr. Naidu, who was on a one-day visit to Tirupati, boarded a special bus from the Renigunta airport. Midway, the bus developed a technical snag resulting in smoke emanating in the interior of the vehicle.

Security officials alerted by this sudden development halted the vehicle on the Tirupati Bypass and shifted Mr. Naidu into a car and continued the journey. The reason for the snag is yet to be ascertained.