Shun ‘Kapu’ tag, community leader Ramana urges Balijas

Balija leader and former member of TTD Trust Board O.V. Ramana has expressed anguish over the way the Kapu community is undermining the interests of Balijas, their brethren dwelling in the Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts, and stressed on the need for the community to dissociate itself rom the ‘Kapu tag.’

Mr. Ramana announced the launch soon of the ‘Balija United Front’, for which meetings had been held across the region. Though he is the spokesperson of the YSR Congress, he has, of late, maintained a distance from party activities.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he pointed out that the Munnuru Kapus of Telangana and Thoorpu Kapus of Uttarandhra got the Backward Classes (BC) status only after separating from the mainland Kapus. Hence it was time for the Balijas to shun the ‘Kapu’ tag and get the ‘much-deserved’ BC status.

“Like Harijanawadas, there are Balijapallis across our region, which is a pointer to our backwardness, but there are no Kapupallis anywhere,” he said, driving home the point that the Kapus were not backward. He alleged that the Kapus had failed to take the Balijas on board and thus staying under the larger ‘Kapu umbrella’ had done enough damage to their community.

“We will not oppose BC status for Kapus, but fight for our rights separately. We are not a parallel force to any existing movement,” he said in an oblique reference to Mudragada Padmanabham’s Kapu agitation.

Political pie

Mr. Ramana accused the coastal Kapu leaders of letting them down on the political front too. He charged that the Kapus of the Krishna and Godavari districts had garnered a lion’s share of the political pie meant for the entire community while the Kapus enjoyed 25-30 seats in the three districts they are endemic to, the Balijas of six districts are confined to just two MLA seats. Though armed with a bargaining chip, they did not fight for “our rights”.