Shooting for NGC film on Amaravati to begin soon

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the National Geographic Channel (NGC) on Thursday discussed the modalities of the proposed documentary titled — ‘The super city of Amaravati - The people’s capital of Andhra Pradesh’ — with AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar at his office here.

The film reflects the grand vision for the city and traces the hoary past of ancient Amaravati, in the vicinity of which the modern capital city is sought to be built.

The land pooling exercise that involved nearly 30,000 farmers will be duly highlighted, as nowhere else in India has such projects been taken up on a comparable scale.

The AP-CRDA had resolved in its 10th Executive Committee meeting held in August this year to engage the NGC to get the capital city project documented from its formative stage till its opening in the year 2019.

The film will comprise audio-visuals (AV) of the different stages, interspersed with interviews of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and others who shaped the vision of Amaravati and those in the forefront of its execution.

The total cost of the documentary was estimated at Rs.80 lakh, which is almost equally shared by production and promotion of the film.

The CRDA has entered into a contract with the NGC through a Bengaluru-based film-making enterprise. The shooting is expected to start in the near future. It will be spread over a total of 60 days in three years.

In addition to the AV component, the documentary will have maps and 3D graphics of the topography and the structures coming up in the vast expanse of fertile lands on which Amaravati is coming up.

The film will also have a narrative of the history of the river Krishna on the banks of which the dream city is being built in deference to the people’s wishes to have a world-class capital city in their midst.

The NGC will deploy advanced equipment, including drones, to capture the sheer magnitude of the project on which the government wants global attention to be riveted.