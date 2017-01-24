Sexual abuse of minor girls on the rise in A.P.

more-in

Even as the government was making laws to prevent abuse of minor girls, cases of their sexual harassment and assault were on the rise and more than 1,900 sexual assault cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last three years.

According to Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials, as many as 1,927 sexual assault cases were reported and 628 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, from 2014 to 2016.

The WD&CW, in association with Labour, National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Police, Revenue and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) rescued 702 girls in raids during the same period in Krishna district.

“Out of 702 girls, 357 were rescued from child marriages, 135 from begging, 59 from sexual abuse and 13 girls working in various industries and establishments were saved,” said an officer.

Krishna District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman B. Nagesh Rao said 858 girls rescued were produced before the CWC by government departments in 2016. Of the total, 23 were from Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha.

“We restored 367 girls with their families and 491 victims were referred to various NGOs and institutions for providing education, care and protection,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu.

Reasons

Admitting that sexual exploitation of minor girls was increasing, he said that lack of parental care and the influence of some social media sites were the reasons for the increase.