Seven polytechnic students injured in boiler blast in college

Seven students of a private polytechnic and engineering college were injured, two of them critically, when a demonstration steam boiler in the college exploded allegedly due to excess pressure, near Anandapuram on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Sai Ganapathi Polytechnic and Engineering College at Gidijala village in Visakhapatnam district.

The polytechnic students were working on a thermal power plant exhibit as part of an ongoing workshop. A valve in one of the steam pipeline did not function properly and that led to pressure build up in the boiler and it burst, said Anandapuram Police Station SHO K. Parthasaradhi.

Of the seven injured, five suffered minor injuries and two are in a critical condition, said Sandeep, CEO of Apollo Hospital, Arilova.

According to sources in the hospital, Srinivas a final-year student of EEE suffered about 30 per cent burns and a fracture in the skull and is in the ICU, and Satya Sai Prasad alias Satish a final year student of mechanical stream, is in a critical condition with 60 per cent burns and is kept on ventilator.

A student on condition of anonymity said the thermal power plant prototype was set up by the students and faculty members of mechanical and electrical departments, and the valves and other items were supplied by the college. “We are not sure about the quality of the material that was supplied to us. But the sound was deafening and the entire lab was destroyed in the blast,” he said.