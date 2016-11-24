Seven employees of outsourcingfirm held on charge of ATM fraud

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Taking the demonetisation drive to their advantage, seven employees of Scientific Security Management Services (SSMS) Private Limited, an outsourcing company that has been entrusted with the responsibility of loading cash into 128 ATMs of SBI, HDFC and a few other banks, allegedly siphoned off an amount of Rs. 74 lakh in the denomination of Rs.100 and the new Rs. 2,000 notes. They misappropriated the cash to convert black money into white by taking a commission of 25 per cent.

However, the seven employees, including the manager of SSMS, and three others were arrested by the city police on Thursday after one of them was caught with Rs.15 lakh cash by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Samalkot in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

The police managed to recover Rs. 35 lakh from them and the investigation has revealed that the gang has siphoned off about Rs. 1 crore in the past two years by short-filling the ATMs in Visakhapatnam city and also by manipulating the machines.

The arrested were D. Srinivas, B. Rambabu, P.V. Dora, R.G.V. Gowtham, L. Manoj Kumar, P. Nookayyasetty and K. Deepak Kumar (area manager of SSMS), all employees of SSMS and residents of Visakhapatnam. The arrested private persons were S. Mahesh Babu, B. Satish Kumar and V. Kesava, whose job was to identify the customers to convert their black money into white.

DCP (Law and Order, Zone-I) Navin Gulati said that after demonetisation, the seven persons siphoned off Rs. 74 lakh by short-filling the ATMs and Rs. 39 lakh was given in exchange for old notes for payment of commission. For about Rs.15 lakh new currency notes, the gang demanded a cash of Rs. 20 lakh old currency (Rs. 500 and Rs.1000).

The RPF personnel nabbed Dasari Srinivas when he was moving suspiciously with the cash of about Rs. 15 lakh all in new Rs. 2,000 denomination at Samalkot railway station on Tuesday. The RPF personnel, suspecting a foul play, sent him to the Income Tax (I-T) Department. As Srinivas belongs to Visakhapatnam city, IT officials on Wednesday asked the Visakhapatnam police to take him into custody for investigation.

The City Task Force team, led by ACP I. Chittibabu and MVP Police, investigated the case and nabbed nine others in connection with the case and the police have found that the gang was involved in a criminal conspiracy and stole the money from ATMs with their technical knowledge.

Srinvias was on his way to Kakinada to exchange Rs. 20 lakh of old currency for Rs. 15 lakh of new currency when he was nabbed by the RPF, according to Mr. Chittibabu.

At the time of loading cash, the ATM machines would not count the quantity of money deposited, unlike at the time of dispensing the cash. After the cash is loaded, the ATM gives out a slip stating that cash has been added, which would be submitted to the bank concerned. The gang took advantage of this system and misappropriated the cash. During the weekly audit they managed to replace the cash from other ATMs and survived the check, said Mr. Chittibabu.