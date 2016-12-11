Security guard dies under mysterious circumstances

more-in

A security guard was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Kennedy Nagar here on Friday night.

According to sources, S. Seshaiah (35) was working as a security guard at the house resided by parents of BIRRD Hospital Director G. Jagadish. The incident came into light when Mr. Jagadish’s mother reportedly woke up to loud noises in the middle of the night and subsequently found Seshaiah lying in a pool of blood. She informed her relatives, who relayed the same to the police officials.

Seshaiah was immediately shifted to Ruia Hospital and reportedly died while being transferred to SVIMS for better medical care. The cause for the death is yet to be ascertained. Tirupati East Police have registered a case.